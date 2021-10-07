TOPEKA – Humanities Kansas recently awarded a SHARP Recovery Grant in the amount of $7,036 to the Lyon County History Center.
LCHC Executive Director, Greg Jordan, serves as project director.
“The Lyon County History Center is humbled by the generosity of Humanities Kansas,” said Jordan. “Their financial support will help us continue to save and share the stories of Lyon County history and culture while focusing on community, connections, and conversations.
The SHARP Recovery Grants support Kansas cultural organizations that provide humanities programming and are facing financial hardship due to the coronavirus. Grants are for general operating support, staff retention, and needed digital and/or operational transitions for cultural work in the post-pandemic era. Humanities Kansas awarded 121 SHARP grants statewide.
“Humanities Kansas is honored to be able to support Kansas cultural organizations as we recover from the impact of Covid,” said Julie Mulvihill, Humanities Kansas Executive Director. “This past year has demonstrated that Kansans lean into the humanities during challenging times. Kansas cultural organizations that do work in the humanities provide important social connections and contribute to the economic well-being and strength of our communities.”
Funds have been made available through the National Endowment for the Humanities to assist cultural institutions affected by the coronavirus as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 approved by the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden.
The Lyon County History Center and Richard Howe House are owned and operated by the Lyon County Historical Society. Since 1937, saving and sharing the history and culture of Lyon County, Kansas has been at the core of the organization’s mission. Visit explorelyoncounty.org.
(1) comment
Congratulations to LCHS! Kudos!
