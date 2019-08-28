Emporia City Commissioners received another positive Comprehensive Annual Financial Report during a study session Wednesday morning.
The CAFR is a detailed report of the city’s financial position, and each year an outside accounting firm performs an audit of the City of Emporia’s finance department to see how any changes made to accounting rules on the federal or state level may have affected the city’s financial or bank statements.
“Financial statements are very important to our bond council and our bond issuance, and so we want to make sure, obviously, that the city is in very strong financial shape and has very strong internal controls with our accounting practices, so we hire an accounting firm to audit that every year,” Mayor Jon Geitz said. “For over 30 years the city has received an award from the group that issues the CAFR about how sound and effective our financial statements are, so things went well and I’m not surprised at all that things went well.”
Geitz said the CAFR just confirmed what he and the rest of the city commission already knew.
“I’m very comfortable with our reporting in our financial statements,” he said. “City staff does a very good job keeping the commission up to date with a very small department of staff and we review our budget every month. We go through a very thorough annual budgeting process, and we go through a very thorough five-year budgeting process. I would say the last couple of years the city’s forecasting has only gotten stronger.”
The 2018 CAFR audit was conducted by Varney and Associates and is expected to be approved by commissioners next week.
South Arundel sewer lines
City Engineer Jim Ubert and Bruce Boettcher of BG Consultants updated commissioners on a recent sewer line failure near South Arundel Street. A section of a 36-inch clay tile pipe in the area failed in June after a heavy amount of rain. The problem was discovered after a walkthrough of the area, along with the use of closed-circuit television cameras to get images of otherwise enclosed spaces.
The failure prompted a stream advisory for the Cottonwood River by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. An emergency fix has been in place, but is not sustainable long-term. Boettcher and Ubert recommended undergoing a topographical survey in order to design a long-term fix for problem.
“The direction we gave our engineering staff and our consultant was to move forward on doing some of the pre-work they are going to need to design those long-term fixes and come back to the city commission, obviously, for budgeting approval because it’s not a repair that we have budgeted,” Geitz said. “It is a very important part of our sewer system, and so, it’s important to fix it correctly for the long-term.”
The good news, Geitz said, is that the 43-year-old pipe was likely nearing the end of its lifecycle.
ESU update
Emporia State University President Allison Garrett also presented commissioners with an update on the university’s enrollment and ongoing campus improvements. While enrollment numbers will not be finalized by the Board of Regents until next month, Garrett said ESU was “pleased” with the number of new incoming students as well as the number of international students coming to the school.
“We’re very pleased with our new student numbers,” she said. “We’re up again in our incoming freshmen and flat in international students which, in this environment, is a huge win for us. A lot of international students have begun to go to other English-speaking countries.”
Garrett said graduate rates have increased, along with the numbers of students graduating from the university. Because of that, she said the university was moving to do more to increase its “enrollment pipeline” and continue to bring in new students. Part of that, she said, is through offering unique scholarship opportunities like those funded through contributions from the City of Emporia, which has helped attract students from outside of the Emporia area.
The city has provided $125,000 toward ESU scholarships.
“Thank you all for everything the city does to support Emporia State,” Garrett said. “We have been really, really pleased with the support from the city. It has been enormously helpful to us as we’ve built our pipeline of students.”
