“The Code Breaker,” by Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster, 2021. $35.
Walter Isaacson has focused his reportorial skills on the lives of individuals who have changed the world, such as Benjamin Franklin, Steve Jobs, Henry Kissinger, Albert Einstein. Now, he adds to the list the name of a woman whose career was shaped, in part, by a book her father left on her bed.
Jennifer Doudna’s curiosity was piqued by that book, “The Double Helix,” the story of the identification of DNA. She had always been a curious child, intrigued by the world around her. Why, she wondered, did a particular type of fern close up at a person’s touch? Why was nature filled with so many mysteries, seen or unseen by the human eye? Early on, she learned to ask the big questions, not to do something that a thousand other people are doing.
Doudna went on to win the 2020 Nobel Prize for chemistry, sharing the accolades with Emmanuelle Charpentier for their work on CRISPR, a short way of saying clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats. What that means is gene editing, a way to alter bits of DNA to eliminate diseases, to change the pattern of a developing life form – for good or for ill.
Isaacson fulfills the promise of the complete title, “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race,” taking readers through Doudna’s personal history, interspersed with the history of genetic discovery and research. He provides a great deal of information, along with generous illustrations, doing so without pedantry or instilling the feeling that a quiz will follow at the end of the book. Readers of Isaacson’s earlier biographies will know the pattern and will know, too, to expect a chapter or two of fairly textbookish prose, before the author’s lively writing returns to close the book.
The 21st century being what it is, Isaacson began the writing, as he begins the book, organizing his thoughts from the balcony of his New Orleans home. He didn’t foresee that by the time he reached publication, the COVID-19 pandemic would have changed the world and heightened interest in medical research and medical researchers. The pandemic has turned many of us into armchair “experts” on viruses, proving “The Code Breaker” a timely and opportune book.
But more than that – if that weren’t enough – what “The Code Breaker” turns out to be a wonderfully readable mix of science and biography that will keep readers involved with, and occasionally amused by, the names behind the work that has changed our lives individually and our world in ways that most of us couldn’t imagine and grateful to a father who cultivated his daughter’s curiosityll
Walter Isaacson is online at isaacson.tulane.edu.
Emporia Public Library staff and volunteers write “On the Shelf.”
