No one was transported following a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in east Emporia.
Around 9:22 a.m. emergency personnel responded to reports of an injury accident at Sylvan Street and Second Avenue. A driver on the scene reported airbag deployment.
According to Emporia Police Officer Kenneth Rodriguez, a white Ford truck was traveling westbound on Second Avenue while a black Chevrolet Impala was traveling southbound on Sylvan Street. The truck failed to yield at the uncontrolled intersection and struck the Impala on the driver's side of the vehicle.
The female driver of the Impala was looked over at the scene but was not transported.
Names of the drivers have not been released.
