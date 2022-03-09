Lillie Anna Rhoads, 87, of Emporia, Kansas died Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor.
Lillie was born July 16, 1934 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas the daughter of George and Minnie M. (Making) Rosenquist. She worked for many years as a Nurse Aide at Newman Regional Health in Emporia. Lillie was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Emporia, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post #1980 Auxiliary, Heartland Toy Fox Terrier Association, Native Sons & Daughters of Kansas, and the Red Hat Society.
On August 11, 1951 Lillie married Merle A. Rhoads in Bexar County – San Antonio, Texas. He died August 16, 1997 in Emporia. She is survived by her sons, Gary D. Rhoads of Poway, California, Merle J. Rhoads of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Sarah Rhoads Nilsen of Oslo, Norway, Rachel Ann Rosenquist Rhoads of Piti, Guam, Stephanie Melissa Rhoads of Wichita, Kansas; and great-grandchildren, Oliver Rhoads Nilsen, Alexander Rhoads Nilsen, August Rhoads Nilsen, and Natalie Clare Padgett. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a sister Mary Lowery.
Cremation is planned with a memorial service to be held at a later date.
