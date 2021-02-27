Freight train length has increased in recent years. All seven Class I freight railroads told the Government Accountability Office, according to a July 2020 report, that their average train lengths had grown 25% or more since 2008, with some trains stretching longer than three miles.
Longer trains are affecting our people. Blocked crossings are making it difficult, and sometimes impossible, for employees to reach work on time. Longer trains lead to crossings being blocked more often and for longer periods. In the report, state and local officials told the GAO of anecdotes of children across the country crawling through stalled trains to get to school, instances of emergency responders unable to reach the destination to get lifesaving help to citizens. And people marooned in their homes or farms because of single driveway access on a rail crossing.
The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials Council discussed the issue late last year. “We’re all sitting around saying that we have the same problems,” said the council’s vice chairman, Matt Dietrich, executive director of the Ohio Rail Development Commission.
Railroads have fought for decades not to be regulated. We regulate truck weight, we regulate speed limits, why are they different? Because they are the railroad? No doubt they will do all they can to raise the preemption and interstate commerce smoke screen. But that is just something said to hopefully get local and state legislators to drop the issue. 49 U.S. Code 20106, on preemption states; a State may adopt or continue to enforce a law, regulation, or order related to railroad safety or security.
Fortunately, Kansas has said enough. Legislators in Topeka now have an opportunity to address the issue and make our communities, commuters, and emergency responders safer and able to respond to emergencies quicker.
SB224, introduced in the Kansas Legislature, states, “No railroad operating in the state of Kansas shall run or permit to be ran any train that exceeds 8,500 feet in length on any mainline or branch line.” I, for one, have seen trains at least 3 miles long almost daily in locations throughout the state. I have friends and family in Salina, Newton, and Wichita; sometimes, the entire town is cut in half for well over 45 minutes. I have asked my local city council members about doing something, and it’s always the same answer “it’s a state issue,” well, now we have our elected representatives paying attention. Please reach out to them and tell them to support SB224.
Sincerely,
Chad Henton,
Herington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.