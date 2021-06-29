The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia American Legion Post 5 senior baseball team went 1-3 at the Bob Hooper Showcase in McPherson over the weekend.
Wichita Aeros 7, Emporia 3
Post 5 dropped game one to the Wichita Aeros 7-3 on Friday morning.
The game was scoreless through the first three and a half innings before Wichita plated four runs in the bottom of the fourth.
Emporia responded in the top of the fifth when Jaxon Dial reached on a dropped third strike and later scored on a Hunter Redeker single. Cam Geitz doubled and Aaron Ross singled to drive home Redeker. A Vance Kinsey single scored Geitz to draw Post 5 within one at 4-3.
However, it would not score the rest of the game and the Aeros would add three insurance runs to close it out.
Geitz led the way offensively by going 2-for-3 while Ross, Kinsey, Redeker, Aiden Skiles and Drew Hess each had a hit.
Redeker started the game on the mound and pitched three innings. He allowed four runs on four hits and five walks while striking out three. He was relieved by Quinn Dold, who gave up three runs on six hits and two walks with a strikeout in three innings.
Emporia 10, El Dorado 1
Post 5 bounced back with a commanding 10-1 win over El Dorado on Friday afternoon.
Eight of the nine Emporia batters had at least one hit, with Kinsey, Skiles and Bobby Trujillo each collecting two. Trujillo drove in three runs and Skiles drove in two.
Post 5 scored in every inning except the first and had built a 6-0 lead before El Dorado scored its lone run in the bottom of the fifth.
Kinsey pitched five innings as the starter and struck out eight while allowing one run on seven hits and four walks. Dold pitched one inning, allowing nothing but earning a strikeout.
Buhler Nationals 7, Emporia 2
Despite outhitting Buhler, Post 5 fell to the Nationals 7-2 on Saturday afternoon.
Emporia committed four errors and allowed three walks and two hit by pitches to boost the Nationals — who only had five hits — to victory.
Buhler took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first and Post 5 responded with two in the top of the third. However, it was unable to claw any closer as the Nationals pulled away for the win.
Geitz pitched a complete game for Post 5, allowing seven runs (five earned) on five hits and three walks with four strikeouts.
Kinsey went 2-for-3 with an RBI while Geitz had a hit, two walks, an RBI and a run scored. Hess, Redeker and Hayden Knuth contributed one hit apiece to the Emporia cause.
Kansas Senators 12, Emporia 3
Post 5 concluded its weekend with a 12-3 defeat at the hands of the Kansas Senators Saturday afternoon.
The Senators leaped out to an 11-0 lead before Emporia managed to score in the bottom of the third inning. Telo Trujillo grounded out to score Ross, Hess doubled to score Kinsey and Knuth doubled to score Hess in that frame.
Ross started on the mound for Post 5 and pitched two innings. He allowed six runs on six hits and four walks with a strikeout. Reliever Hess tossed five innings, giving up one run on three hits and a walk.
Dold and Knuth each went 2-for-3 in the game. Geitz, Kinsey and Hess each had one hit.
The Post 5 seniors will return to action July 8-11 at the Salina Grand Slam.
