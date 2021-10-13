Gravel City Roasters and Trox Gallery and Gifts are now open at their new joined location, located at 715 Commercial St.
Gravel City Roasters owner Angie Baker said this morning while the move went well she couldn't believe they were able to get everything organized and open on time.
At 7 a.m. customers started arriving and were surprised with the new space. A complete renovation was done on the building before both businesses moved in.
Head on down for a coffee and check out some art today.
Congratulations and best of luck to both businesses in this new spot!
