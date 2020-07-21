Name: Rollie Martin
Political affiliation: Republican
Campaign address: 1772 Road 30, Hartford, KS 66854
Campaign phone: 620-437-2175
Campaign email: rmartin@lyoncounty.org
Campaign website: voterolliemartin.weebly.com
Education: Olpe High School; Emporia State University: Bachelors Degree - Business Administration
What skills and experience do you bring to the position of County Commissioner?
I am seeking re-election to be District 3 County Commissioner. For the past 12 years, I have served Lyon County in this position and would like to continue this service for another term. I have worked with the communities of Olpe, Hartford, and Emporia with a lifetime of community service and common sense leadership. I am a leader, listener, and have a cooperative attitude when dealing with issues and residents.
What are the most critical financial challenges for Lyon County, and what do you propose to address them?
The most critical financial challenge for Lyon County will be adjusting budgets due to lower tax revenue. The projected lower tax revenue is a result of both decreased property valuations and lower sales tax receipts stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
How will you prioritize weighty decisions such as infrastructure improvements or capital outlay projects?
In weighing priorities for a project, the first step is to determine if the improvement or project is a “want” or a “need” of Lyon County. Obviously, a need is a higher priorty than a want. The second step is budget. Have we planned for the need in the budget or is it a need for immediate consideration? All capital outlay projects are funded through county sales tax receipts
What is a county commissioner’s responsibility during a public health crisis?
The role of a county commission during a public health crisis is to serve as the public health board as established by the State of Kansas Statutes. The Lyon County Commission annually appoints a Public Health Officer to advise the commission on health issues. However, this is not the only source of counsel when issuing a public health order. The commission also seeks input from hospital professionals, business leaders, and the citizens (through emails, phone calls, and public comment in commission meetings) in order to mold a public health order for the county.
Where do you see Lyon County in the next 5 to 10 years? How will you make your prediction(s) happen?
In the next 5 to 10 years, I see Lyon County maintaining a strong financial position by adjusting current budgets to help with the emergency needs caused by the Covid-10 pandemic. Historically, Lyon County has maintained good cash balances, or reserves, to handle the cost of all budgeted and unforeseen events, such as the cost of the 2011 Reading tornado, the six floods of 2019 and the 2020 Covid-19 Pandemic. The “Reserves” have prevented disruptions, such as layoffs, furloughs, hiring freezes, etc., to the county’s operations. Furthermore, I firmly believe the county needs to play a larger role in the economic development. The economic base of the county needs to be expanded to include more small businesses, by engaging all economic development groups with a cooperative spirit to GROW Lyon County and prepare for the future.
In the past thousands of dollars have been donated to the Dirty Kanza, Emporia Mainstreet and ESU. What is the benefit to the co. of the donations to the Dirty Kanza and Mainstreet? And if we continue to donate to ESU should it not be stipulated that the money goes to co. students only?
