The Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission will host an informative session addressing concerns about the potential impact of House Bill 2350 on the Latino community this week.
The event, scheduled for 6 - 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at the Lyon County History Center, aims to provide community members with insights, information, and strategies regarding the recently passed legislation.
HB 2350, which went into effect on July 1, defines human smuggling as the act of “intentionally transporting, harboring or concealing an individual into or within Kansas, when the person knows or should have known that the individual is entering into or remaining in the United States illegally.” The bill has garnered attention and raised questions due to its perceived implications for the Latino community. In response to these concerns, KHLAAC has taken the initiative to organize an event that delves into the origins, provisions, and potential consequences of the new law. Attendees will have the opportunity to understand their rights and responsibilities under the legislation and explore strategies to address any challenges that may arise.
The session will feature experts from legal and advocacy backgrounds who will share their insights and knowledge. KHLAAC believes that fostering an informed community is key to navigating potential changes and challenges brought about by the new law. Community members, activists, advocates, and anyone interested in understanding more about HB 2350 and its potential effects are encouraged to attend this informative session. KHLAAC aims to provide a platform for open dialogue, education, and collaboration as the community navigates the impact of this new legislation.
KHLAAC will be providing a complimentary dinner to all attendees.
Registration is requested by visiting https://forms.gle/j6vRNuEzeURHVpPS6.
