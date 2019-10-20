A Pittsburg woman was treated at the scene Sunday after rolling her vehicle multiple times in northern Lyon County.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, at about 12:39 p.m. Sunday, 18-year-old Joselin Salas of Pittsburg was southbound in the 3200 block of Road L — about one mile south of Allen. When deputies and Emporia - Lyon County ambulances responded to the scene, they found Salas had rolled the 2011 Chevrolet Traverse she was driving into the west ditch.
A written report from the sheriff's office states that Salas left Road L to the west for unknown reasons.
"The Traverse went into the ditch and overturned multiple times," reads the report.
The vehicle came to a rest on the driver's side. Salas was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the incident and refused medical transport.
