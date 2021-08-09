Patricia Alice Archer Cripps died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at her home in Cottonwood Falls. She was 81.
Inurnment will take place in Strong City Cemetery at a later date. Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home in Lebo has the arrangements.
Updated: August 9, 2021 @ 7:44 pm
