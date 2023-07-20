Travelers heading south of Emporia now have a sweet new option to try on the road.
Dairy Queen is now open at the Kansas Turnpike's Matfield Green service plaza, the KTA announced Thursday. The plaza is located a mile marker 97 on I-35.
Subway is expected to open by end of July.
Restaurant changes were announced for both the Emporia Service Area located on I-335/KTA at mile marker 132, and the Matfield Green Service Area in March of this year.
At the Emporia Service Area, Subway and Taco John’s were added, while Subway and Dairy Queen were announced for Matfield Green.
