Roy Scott Vogts of Olpe, Kansas died on October 17, 2020 in Westphalia, Kansas. He was 52.
Roy was born on September 11, 1968 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Ray Lee and Margaret Wilson Vogts.
Surviving family members include: mother, Margaret Vogts of Olpe; brothers, Todd Vogts, and Shawn Vogts of Olpe; sister, LaDonna Vogts and Gail Johnson of Olpe, Anna Kidwell of Louisville, Kentucky, and Tasha Domingue of Pensacola, Florida.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Lee Vogts and niece, Ashley Kidwell.
Roy was a farmer and a member of Messiah Lutheran Church, Emporia.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Messiah Lutheran Church, Emporia with burial following at Zion Lutheran Cemetery, southwest of Olpe. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
