Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Sick person, Information redacted
Abandoned vehicle, 1200 W. 6th Ave., 9:58 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. 6th Ave. and Merchant St., 10:41 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 200 E. 6th Ave., 11:22 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 3000 Eaglecrest Dr., 12:15 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 1:43 p.m.
Criminal threat, 800 Walnut St., 6:58 p.m.
Traffic stop, West St. and W. 11th Ave., 7:08 p.m.
Traumatic injuries, Information redacted
Communications offense, 100 S. Commercial St., 9:37 p.m.
Tuesday
Juvenile runaway, Information redacted
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 3:14 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Injury accident, E. 12th Ave. and Burlingame Road, 7:34 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Lost property, Within city limits, 9:52 a.m.
Sick person, Information redacted
Lost property, Within city limits, 2:27 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2800 Road L, Emporia, 6:15 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 2800 Road L, Emporia, 8:11 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Theft - late report, 1200 Whittier Place, 1:46 p.m.
Theft - late report, 2000 Morningside Dr., 8:33 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Burglary - late report, 1600 Road 200, 9:22 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.