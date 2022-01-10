Madison - Gladys L. Ott, 86, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022, at Holiday Resort in Emporia.
Gladys Louise Dreasher was born on January 12, 1935, Northeast of Madison, Kansas, the daughter of Carroll and Esther (Tatman) Dreasher. Gladys graduated from Madison High School in 1954.
She was joined in marriage to Donald Ott on June 2, 1962. He preceded her in death on November 21, 1997.
She was a homemaker for her family. She loved knitting and embroidery, reading Nancy Drew mysteries and Western movies and television shows.
She was a member of Madison United Methodist Church.
Gladys is survived by two sons, Randall and Bradley of Emporia and a brother, Richard Dreasher of Derby, Kansas.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 13, 2022, at VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison with interment at Lena Valley Cemetery in Lamont. Family will receive friends an hour before service. Memorial contributions may be made to Madison United Methodist Church and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
