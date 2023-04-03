Shirley Jean Crayk Johnson passed away April 1, 2023 at the age of 86 at the Flint Hills Care Center surrounded by loved ones. Shirley Jean Crayk was born in Emporia, Kansas on April 24, 1936, the daughter of LaVern and Patricia Ann (Keller) Crayk. She married Edgar Leon Johnson on August 29, 1954. Ed died March 24, 2010. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Jayne), Fred (Lavone), and Ron (Marcia), all of Emporia; daughter-in-law, Jena Johnson of Florida; grandchildren, Jana (Josh) Smart, Alex (Mike) Glamann, Peyton (DJ) Malone, Riley Johnson, Jayme (Anthony) Waltz, Jayson (Melissa) Johnson, Justin (Shelly) Johnson, Ashley (Mike) Fehr and Tyson Johnson; step granddaughter, Brandy Bolz; great-grandchildren, Addelyn & Delaney Glamann, Layla, Jett and Lucy Johnson, Sawyer, Jack, and Tilly Johnson, Courtny, Caleigh and Hunter Smart, Clara Jean Fehr, and baby Fehr expected in the near future; step grandchildren, Dorlyn and Luma Estabrooks. She was preceded in death by her son, Bob; sister, Beth Fast and brother, Kenneth Crayk.
Shirley was a member of the Americus Presbyterian Church, Americus, Kansas. Prior to retirement she worked as a clerk for Internal Medicine Associates in Emporia for 19 years.
Funeral services for Shirley Jean Johnson will be held at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. conducted by Pastor Bob Robison. Burial will follow in the Americus Cemetery, Americus, Kansas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday from 6:00 PM until 7:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
