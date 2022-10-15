Area animal rescues are asking for community support after more than 83 cats and two dogs were removed from a house in Emporia Wednesday morning, when a welfare check initiated the need for animal control.
According to Emporia Police Captain Scott Stormont, EPD was contacted for a welfare check in the 800 block of W. 5th Ave., where officers were asked to check the condition of the home due to the number of cats living inside. Stormont said officers made contact with the owner of the home, 53-year-old Mariah Holloway, and found more than 50 cats living in residence in “deplorable conditions.” EPD reached out to the Humane Society of the Flint Hills to help retrieve and shelter the cats.
Humane Society of the Flint Hills director Stephanie Achille told The Gazette Wednesday that conditions at the home were worse than expected, with feces, urine and maggots covering almost every surface. Cats were found in nearly every crevice of the home, including the walls and ducts. The house is also infested with fleas.
Now, with nearly 70 new animals at the Emporia Animal Shelter, Achille said the priority is making sure the animals are deflead, vaccinated and get spayed and neutered. And, make room for them inside the shelter. Currently, all of the quarantined cats and dogs are in temporary enclosures located outside of the shelter, near the dog runs.
“We need adoptions of our currently available animals, we need to be able to get these kitties inside before it gets too cold,” Achille said. “Weather is coming and yes, the straw’s going to help, yes the blankets help, but ideally we don’t want any animals outside.”
Most of the cats, Achille said, were aged at seven months or younger, with the youngest of the kittens still attached to its umbilical cord. That means that a year ago, the situation looked much different.
“We all knew it was important [to spay and neuter] but it seems we have to have these kind of extremely sad and yes, frustrating, situations to show us examples,” Achille said. “This woman did initiate help, but then it stopped there.”
Female cats can give birth to three to five litters of kittens a year if she’s not spayed. They can get pregnant as early as three months old.
Overall, Achille said the cats and both dogs are in relatively good shape other than their flea infestations. Dr. Floyd Dorsey of Dorsey Animal Clinic assessed the animals on Wednesday. Some of them have visible sores from flea and maggot bites, and many bear the visible evidence of inbreeding. Just one cat had to be euthanized after the rescue. Other rescues are housing the remaining cats.
Shelter employees Abby Donahue and Cade Corcoran said the situation could have been much worse, given the overall condition of the cats.
Street Cats Club president and founder Victoria Partridge said SCC was in need of monetary donations to purchase flea preventatives, dewormers and other medicines, as well as donations of cat litter and wet food. There is also an immediate need for more foster homes and adoptions of currently adoptable cats and kittens to free up space with the foster program.
Achille said the shelter also needed donations to help pay for medical care, as well as food and litter donations.
The Emporia Animal Shelter will offer reduced adoption fees over the weekend for currently adoptable animals. Achille said appointments are requested since the shelter is currently down to one dog run. Adoptable pets can be found online at www.petfinder.com and searching by zip code.
Achille asked that those interested in donating or helping with fostering, food, litter, or other donations, to email the shelter at emporiakansasanimalshelter@gmail.com. To contact Street Cats Club, visit https://www.streetcatsclub.org.
