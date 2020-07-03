The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is hosting a series of Zoom-a-Zoo education sessions starting Monday.
Zoom-a-Zoo is a chance for children who have completed grades 3 or 4 to learn about different types of animals, ecosystems, and more. Sessions are limited to 25 students and will be conducted online via Zoom.
Sessions are held 9:30 - 11 a.m. Monday - Friday.
Monday’s session will cover endangered animals, Tuesday’s topic will be ecosystems and Wednesday is animal classification. On Thursday, kids will learn about pollinators and bees.
Friday, meet the keeper at the zoo. This will be a scheduled time and will include plenty of space for social distancing. More details will be provided for those who register.
Call 341-4365 to register. Parents or guardians can pick up a registration packet at the zoo office throughout the week. The cost is $20 for Emporia Friends of the Zoo members and $25 for non-members.
