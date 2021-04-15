While the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues in Lyon County, the public health department has reported that the area’s Hispanic population is starkly underrepresented among those receiving the shot.
Sally Sanchez is a spokesperson for Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow and a member of Emporia’s Hispanic community who has received the vaccine herself.
She identified several obstacles that many within the Hispanic community face in regard to vaccination: the language barrier, lack of quality information about the vaccine leading to mistrust, fear of deportation and lack of access to the technology needed to sign up for a vaccination appointment.
“I think those things, to me, those are the top things that people fear. That is going on with the Hispanic community and really, it’s not just here. It’s all over the United States,” she said.
The language barrier is, perhaps, the most easily identifiable difficulty. Obstacles like these, Sanchez said, can make it difficult for people to get registered for the vaccine.
“Some of them are not savvy with computers and a phone call; if I call, is somebody going to help me translate, interpret?” she said.
Some steps have been taken locally to help with the language barrier. The Lyon County Public Health web site can be translated into Spanish by clicking the white box in the top right corner and Spanish interpreters are present at all LCPH mass vaccination clinics.
“We have at least one interpreter at every clinic and I know that they get used quite a bit. They’re always busy,” said Flint Hills Community Health Center marketing manager Justin Ogleby. “... Some of our nurses who are doing the vaccination, depending on the day, speak Spanish, so there’s definitely plenty of Spanish-speaking people there to make them comfortable if that is an issue for them.”
Additionally, individuals can call the public health department and request to speak to someone in Spanish if they have questions about the vaccine or need help signing up.
“They can always call in and then we’ll get them scheduled over the phone and our interpreters do that. They do that quite a bit,” Ogleby said.
But that’s if people even decide they want to get the vaccine. Sanchez said other barriers make people in the Hispanic community wary of the vaccine for one reason or another.
“False information is creating fear instead of hope for these people,” Sanchez said. “The fear of the vaccine, the side effects. Of course, there’s going to be side effects, just like there is with any medication or vaccine. … The rumor mill, like, ‘Oh, the vaccine has this or it has that, she said that, he said that.’ The rumor mill is just not helping. It’s not helping at all.”
Sanchez pointed out that it can be difficult to find accurate information in Spanish that is specific to this area, as most of it is published in English and only some is translated.
“And then, some people don’t have computers to be able go into social media to check to see,” Sanchez said. “Especially the elderly and there’s some people even in the younger generation. Some just can’t afford a computer, can’t afford a laptop, can’t afford a tablet or anything like that.”
A very real concern for many people is the fear of deportation. Sanchez said that some people worry that if they sign up for a vaccine, they will have to provide documentation that they might not have.
“They’re not asking for any of that and that’s where the [mis]trust is coming,” she said. “[People say], ‘Well, they’re telling me I don’t need [documentation] but is that really true?’ They fear that, they’re telling us ‘No, we don’t have to be a resident, no, they’re not going to deport us,’ but what if that does happen?”
While Sanchez understands the concern, she said that it is “absolutely” unrealistic that anyone would get deported while signing up for or receiving a vaccine.
“I can guarantee you that that will not happen,” she said.
Ogleby confirmed that the only information that workers at the mass vaccination clinics ask for is an individual’s name, date of birth and a form of identification. The ID is not required, however, as it only serves as an additional tool to confirm the spelling of an individual’s name and people without an ID can still receive the vaccine.
“If they don’t have their ID, we can still check them in. ID just makes the process go a little bit faster so we don’t have to ask about the spelling of their name,” he said.
On Feb. 1, 2021, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security released a statement that “U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection will not conduct enforcement operations at or near vaccine distribution sites or clinics” and that “ICE does not and will not carry out enforcement operations at or near health care facilities, such as hospitals, doctors’ offices, accredited health clinics, and emergent or urgent care facilities.”
One of the things Sanchez would like to see implemented is a drive-thru vaccine registration with an interpreter present to cater to those who struggle with or do not have access to the technology needed to sign up online or via phone call.
She also thinks that having a panel of Spanish-speaking experts directly address the concerns of people in the community would be beneficial as well. There need to be several ways for people to access the appropriate information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, she said, whether that be in person, on social media or through printed materials.
“Just get it out there, just for it to be out there, to get the clarifications and the information,” Sanchez said. “Just educate the people that this is what the vaccine is.”
Ogleby said that in his role he intends to undertake initiatives to reach the Hispanic community in the future.
“We haven’t really started a campaign yet that specifically targets that population. I’ve got several things in mind that I am wanting to do,” he said.
Sanchez urged people within the Hispanic community to “trust the science” and get vaccinated, not only to protect themselves but also their loved ones.
“One person’s safety is everybody’s safety, that’s the bottom line,” she said.
She also asked those within the Hispanic community who have been vaccinated to share their experiences with their friends and family and encourage them to be vaccinated as well.
“I got vaccinated, and yes, I did get a little symptoms, but it was just 12 hours and after that I was fine,” she said. “My husband got it and he was fine, did not get any symptoms. I would rather be safe and I would rather be here in life than be six feet under.”
Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow continues to work with the Hispanic community to provide education and encouragement about the vaccine. One project it is currently working on is a video for its social media platforms wherein members discuss what their experiences with the vaccine have been like.
The organization can be reached via its website (https://www.hottfiesta.com/) or its Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/HOTTofEmporia).
