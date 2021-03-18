Thurman Estis Sisney, of Emporia, KS, passed away at
his home on Friday, March 12, 2021 at the age of 89. Thurman was born on January 21, 1932 in Arkansas to parents Joseph ‘Joe’ Sisney and Effie Berry. He was one of 20 full and half siblings. For many years, Thurman was employed at Hetlinger Developmental Services. He was a member to many churches over the years including Hartford Christian Church, Didde Catholic Church, and was a member of Special Olympics.
Thurman was a quiet, kind man. He loved to visit with people and rarely spoke about himself, other than talking about his family; Grandma, Ardie & Archie to name a few. Thurman always asked and talked about his friend Monte. He never missed asking Dr. Stewart how his children or his wife were doing whenever he came in for an appointment. For Thurman, doctors appointments were his time to catch up on ‘your’ news. He never missed asking a person about them or their family or what car they were driving now or “where you working at now?”.
Thurman was always looking out for others and spoke up often to persons who could help others around him to ensure they had the care/help they needed. He loved all the persons at his home: Candie, Monica, Yvonne, Loretta, Jon, Joy, Lori, Barbara, Kena, Jaimie, Rhenea, Sam, Quentin, Dena, Frankie, Sara P., Sheila, Gina, and many more from past to recent years. Any time spent with Thurman came with an experience of peacefulness and calm. Recently, Thurman spent many evenings with his friend, Joy, listening to KLOVE for his Christian music.
Preceding Thurman in death are his parents, Joe and Effie Sisney; brothers, Archie, Homer, and Arvest; and sisters, Minnie & Fay.
His loving memory lives on in the hearts of his brothers, Orville Sisney of Caufield, MO and Glennie Sisney of Gassville, AR; several nieces and nephews, including Ardie of Burlington, KS; very dear friend, Monte Miller of Emporia, KS; and countless friends at QUEST, Hetlinger, and Hetlinger CDDO, all of Emporia, KS.
Services will be held Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, Lebo, KS at 5:00 PM. Burial will take place in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Hartford. Memorial contributions to QUEST Services, Inc. may be sent c/o Jones VanArsdale Funeral Home, 107
W. 6th, Box 43, Lebo, KS 66856.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.