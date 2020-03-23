As COVID-19 continues to impact our nation and now more than one of the Emporia Community Foundation service areas, the ECF is announcing changes to our daily operations.
At this time, the ECF will be closed to the public until April 3rd. At that point we will assess what our next move will be during the COVID-19 pandemic. The office will be locked during normal business hours. Please slip any items for the Foundation under our office door. Items may also be placed in the ECF drop box near our west entrance if it is accessible during ongoing construction. Staff will continue to work remotely and be available by email:bbecky.nurnberg@emporiacf.org. If you call the office, leave a message and your call will be returned by a staff member.
