The David Traylor Zoo is excited to welcome the community to Boo in the Zoo on Halloween.
From 3 - 4 p.m. Oct. 31, the zoo will be open for trick-or-treating and Halloween-themed games. The free event is the first Boo in the Zoo event since 2019 and the first major event the zoo will host since the grand opening of the new entrance.
"I think it's truly exciting and everybody here — our staff and volunteers our visitors and even our animals — are excited to finally have Boo in the Zoo," said Zoo Director Lisa Keith. "I know Flint always enjoys seeing all the little creatures that are checking out the zoo, so I'm sure he'll. love it."
Keith said this year will be a new experience than usual if you have attended the event in the past. Standing in line will be more spread out, thanks to the new entrance, and with any luck people won't have to be lined up all the way down to Soden's Grove like in years past.
And, for people who haven't seen the new entrance, they're in for a real treat.
"If they haven't been here yet, they will definitely know where the entrance is," Keith said.
There will be a number of candy and game stations set up throughout the zoo, including "spooky hopscotch" and "ghostly bowling."
"We will have some photo opportunities around the zoo and the 'feely' boxes are always a lot of fun because kids can stick their fingers in and try to figure out what might be inside," Keith said. "You never know what's in there."
An added treat? The Sertoma Club will be running the miniature train for a haunted train ride.
"This is one of our most popular events that we host each year and it's just as much fun for our staff, our volunteers and our animals as it is for our guests," Keith said. "We're really thrilled to be able to offer it in 2021."
Guests will also notice some continued progress on other aspects of the zoo's ongoing OASIS campaign. A privacy fence has just been installed behind the Mission Madagascar exhibit and Keith hopes to have the signage done soon.
Closer to the Zoo Education center, Keith said a lot of activity should be visible as well.
"A lot of things are happening right now," she said.
That said, people can come out and park on the road, across the street at the All Veterans Memorial, at Soden's Grove or behind the Zoo Education Center.
