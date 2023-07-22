Juanita Ann Menghi (Rangel) died Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in her daughter's home. She was 74.
Service will follow the visitation which will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at 1823 N. Blue Mills Road, Independence, MO. Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home in Independence has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.