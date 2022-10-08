Two candidates running on the Republican ticket visited Emporia Saturday during the Kansas GOP bus tour.
Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, who is running for governor against the incumbent Democrat Laura Kelly and U.S. House Rep. Jake LaTurner, of the Second District, drew a crowd of about 75 people to the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
Schmidt said it was important to come out and listen to people in communities around the state.
"One of the things that have caught my attention and concerns is that recently, the past couple of years and maybe a bit more, as I listen to Kansans from our smallest communities to our biggest cities, I hear more and more people concerned about the future of our country," he said.
Schmidt said it was important for Kansans to decide if they wanted to "continue on this path" or make a change in the gubernatorial office.
Other Republicans who were on hand at the fairgrounds included Sen. Roger Marshall, Kansas House 76th Rep. Eric Smith and former governer Jeff Colyer.
