A GoFundMe has been established to help an Americus family after last week’s house fire.
The home, located at 703 Walnut St. in Americus, was a total loss after a July 5 fire was sparked by faulty electrical equipment outside of the house. The home is owned by Bill and Jacqueline Thompson.
The back portion of the house was fully engulfed but no one was inside the residence when crews arrived, Americus Fire Chief Bill Harmon said last week. Neighbors were able to alert the residents of the blaze and they climbed out of a window. One resident had very minor cuts from breaking the window and climbing out.
According to Shana Ekart, who started the GoFundMe for the Thompsons, the family lost everything in the family.
“Thankfully, by the Grace of God, and wonderful neighbors that alerted Bill, nobody in the home was hurt,” Ekart said on the fundraiser page. “Please help me raise money to help them rebuild their home and get their lives back. Even with insurance, they still face large out of pockets costs. They have to replace everything, right down to their car keys.”
As of Tuesday afternoon, a little more than $1,100 of a $5,000 goal had been raised.
You can find the fundraiser online at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-jacque-and-bill-rebuild-their-home-and-life.
Are they taking clothing and/furniture donations? Or just money?
Did they have insurance????
They still face large out of pocket costs even with insurance.
