Gloria Leatris Aguilar, of El Paso, TX, died December 14, 2021, at her home. She was 74.
She did secretarial duties, worked for a cleaning company and also for Detroit Diesel Remanufacturing and Walmart.
A mass service will be held at Sacred Heart in El Paso, TX. Perches Funeral Homes, El Paso, TX has the arrangements.
