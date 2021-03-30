Lyon County residents over the age of 16 can now sign up to receive their COVID-19 vaccines through Lyon County Public Health and other local providers.
Gov. Laura Kelly announced that Kansas had moved into Phase 5 last Friday and LCPH will hold its first vaccination clinic of Phase 5 individuals this Friday. That clinic has been filled up, with 600 people in Phase 5 set to receive their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.
Justin Ogleby, Marketing Manager with LCPH, said that the fact that Friday’s clinic filled up so quickly was a positive.
“We’re still having a good response,” he said. “Lots of people want to be vaccinated and that is a great thing.”
Individuals who qualify for the vaccination can go online to sign up for one of LCPH’s clinics next week by going to https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/covid-vaccine-dashboard. Details regarding time, date and amount of vaccine available are to be determined.
Ogleby also encouraged residents to go to https://publichealth.lyoncounty.org/vaccine-locator to find other approved vaccine providers in the area, such as Newman Regional Health and local pharmacies.
“There’s plenty of vaccine out there. There are a lot of opportunities to get the vaccine, even if it’s not through us,” he said.
On Monday, Lyon County Public Health reported that two new cases and seven new recoveries had driven the county’s active COVID-19 case count to 34.
In total, 4,170 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lyon County with 4,053 recoveries. There have been 83 deaths as a result of COVID-19, with one death awaiting certification from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
