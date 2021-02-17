The Emporia State Lady Hornets and Hornet basketball teams average a combined 18 made 3-pointers a game. That could turn into a huge benefit for 6-year-old James Nunley and his family, Thursday.
Emporia State will be holding a Threes for James pledge drive to benefit James, the son Angela and Michael Nunley. Angela is the cheer coach for Emporia State and worked in the sports information office in college while Michael played football for the Hornets from 2005-08.
In December, James was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow that affects white blood cells.
To help raise funds to aid the Nunleys with medical expenses not covered by insurance, as well as raise awareness of childhood cancer and leukemia, Emporia State is sponsoring Threes for James on Thursday night against Northwest Missouri.
Fans can pledge $1, $3, or $5 for every three-pointer made by Emporia State against the Bearcats.
Pledges can be made by emailing athletics@emporia.edu
