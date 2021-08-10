Former President Donald Trump continues to promote the “Big Lie” (that he won the 2020 presidential election) in appearances on conservative media outlets and at rallies. While some pass this off as simply rhetoric, or the exercise of free speech rights, the “voter security” legislation being proposed and passed by state legislatures across the country shows the real danger our democracy faces. The For the People Act addresses these attacks on democracy and needs our support.
Voting in America is not always easy. Each legal voter has to navigate the myriad of elections at the local, county, state, and federal levels. We have primaries that run under different rules than general elections and from one jurisdiction to another. People who own property in more than one state may not understand the difference between primary and secondary residences. Even something as simple as which side of the street a voter lives on could change the ballot used.
Adding to the difficulties voters face is the fact that elections are run by the county under rules established by the state that impact elections at every level from school board to president. The 2020 election showed us just how vulnerable our system is when the sitting president tried to get county and state politicians to take actions that would change the will of the electorate in four states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Our democracy survived only because these local officials held firm against the pressure and performed their duties in accordance with State laws.
Several states have passed laws to criminalize executive actions necessary for smoothly run elections such as shifting resources within a county to respond to changing demographics. Georgia not only has adopted rules restricting the administration of absentee ballots, reducing the number, and limiting access to drop boxes (HB 531, SB 202, & SB 232), it has gone so far as to allow the state legislature to take over local election commissions (SB 241 signed into law in March) in order to control the votes accepted and rejected. This tactic was part of the effort by former President Trump’s legal team to decertify the 2020 election, which led to the coup attempt on January 6, but it did not survive court scrutiny because there was no law to support the claim.
Kansas has joined the chorus of state legislatures imposing penalties for some decisions local election officials typically make in order to administer elections in their counties, such as moving polling locations due to exigent circumstances. New laws (HB 2183 & HB 2332) prohibit local officials from making any changes that might be needed to fairly provide voting opportunities and bars the Secretary of State from entering into consent decrees (used to resolve cases where voters have been denied fair access to the polls) without legislative approval. They also prohibit the executive or judicial branches from taking any actions to resolve election irregularities, effectively removing the traditional checks and balances critical to the success of our democracy.
Kansas has also made it a felony for election officials to accept outside funds to help provide resources for administering elections, often necessary when state and local election funds fall far short of what is needed to hold free and fair elections.
The Civil Rights Act (1964) and the Voting Rights Act (1965) sought to correct a system that allowed states to treat Americans differently based on their race by placing Federal protections into law and relying on the Supremacy Clause found in Article VI of the U.S. Constitution to override State laws that unfairly targeted minority Americans in financial, housing, and voting rights.
The heart of the Voting Rights Act was the preclearance requirement of jurisdictions around the country with a history of racially motivated voter suppression laws. Preclearance rules required these jurisdictions to “preclear” any changes to voting laws with either the U.S. Justice Department or a Federal court. This section of the Voting Rights Act (Section 4b) was ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2013. Many of those jurisdictions immediately passed legislation making it harder for minorities to vote.
The U.S. House of Representatives has passed the For the People Act (HR1), which will correct this and protect election officials at all levels from political pressure to change election results. This legislation is critical as we head into the 2022 and 2024 election cycles, but it has stalled in the U.S. Senate with all Republican members refusing to vote for cloture so the measure could be voted on.
Kansas Senator Roger Marshall responded to our inquiry about his vote against cloture by saying, “The For the People Act would also strip states of the ability to run their own elections, make unconstitutional mandates on the State’s ability to create their own districts, and infringe on our First Amendment rights of free speech.”
If we, as a nation, are to have free and fair elections, voting rights should be the same regardless of zip codes. HR1 provides protections for all Americans by giving them access to the ballot while ensuring state and county officials may perform their duties free of political pressures.
Please call Senators Marshall and Moran and encourage them to allow the U.S. Senate to vote on this bill that is so critical to the continued success of our democracy.
Jim Calvert is a retired high school English teacher and Bob Grover is Professor Emeritus, Emporia State University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.