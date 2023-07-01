Carpet & More is celebrating more than Independence Day next week.
The store is moving to a new location at 739 W. Sixth Ave., just west of Billy Sims BBQ.
"We can finally share we are moving to a new location," they shared on Facebook Saturday. "We hope to have the showroom open at 739 W. Sixth Ave. on Monday, July 10th. We still have new displays coming and things to finish up at the new location, so please be patient as we settle in. We are excited for you to see what we have been up to over the last couple months!"
The showroom at its current location, 2914 W. US-50, will be closed July 3 - 8 during the move, but will be open for payments and deliveries. Check out their Facebook page for more information.
Carpet & More has been owned by Jarrid and Rebecca Blankley since 2019.
