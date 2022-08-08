Jimmie Joe “JJ” Nielsen, rural Allen, Kansas, passed away at his home on Friday, August 5, 2022, at the age of 84.
JJ Nielsen was born in Dunlap, Kansas on December 31, 1937, the son of Christian and Roberta Vivian (Bronaugh) Nielsen. He married the love of his life and high school sweetheart, Helen McElfresh in El Dorado, Kansas on September 3, 1957. She survives. Also surviving are his daughter, Vicki (David) Jones, Americus, Kansas; brother, Larry Nielsen, Americus, Kansas; grandchildren, Justin (Melissa) Nielsen, Chauncy (Alan) Hucke, and Lindsey (Justin) Nurnberg; great-grandchildren, Abigail Brown, Adrian Brown, Matthew Brown, Mariah Demory, Triston Brown, Trevor Geisler, Harper Hucke, Graham Hucke, Jade Nurnberg, Andrew Tacy, Gunner Nurnberg, Ty Nurnberg.
He was preceded in death by their daughters, Veronica Nielsen and Johanna Rumsey, and his parents.
He was a retired farmer, and had worked for Lyon County Road & Bridge Department for 20 years, and retired 10 years ago. Before that, he was a cattle truck driver and school bus driver. He still had and actively took care of his small cattle herd.
Cremation is planned. Graveside services will be held Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 11am at the Americus Cemetery.
A memorial has been established with the Emporia Friends of the Zoo with contributions sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801, which is assisting with arrangements.
