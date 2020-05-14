Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Tuesday
Welfare check, information redacted
Criminal trespassing, 1200 Merchant St., 5:48 p.m.
Medical - overdose, information redacted
Sheriff
Tuesday
Investigative case, 200 Main St., Americus, 11:22 a.m.
Wednesday
Domestic disturbance, information redacted
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Tuesday
Theft - late report, 2300 Industrial Rd., 8:31 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Injury accident, W. Hwy. 50 and Road A, 5:44 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.