Lyon County Public Health reported six additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, as well as seven recoveries in its latest update Friday afternoon.
The figures bring the county's overall numbers to 444 cases in total, with 380 recoveries. Currently, there are considered to be 57 active cases in the area. Six deaths have been recorded within the county to date, and six patients remain hospitalized.
The Kansas Department of Health has now reported more than 10,000 cases, with 232 COVID-19 deaths in the state since March. Western Kansas' Ford County has recorded more cases than any other Kansas county at 1,823. More locally, Shawnee County has reported only 369 positives. Coffey County has recorded the most positives of any bordering county, with 51.
Those looking to be tested for the virus can do so from 8 a.m. - noon Monday - Thursday and 9 a.m. - noon Fridays, on the the west side of the Flint Hills Community Health Center, located at 420 W. 15th Ave. The COVID-19 hotline can be reached by calling 620-208-3741.
