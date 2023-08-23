A man facing charges of attempted murder will go to trial in December, following an pre-trial hearing held last week in Lyon County District Court.
Travis Wade Westcott is facing a series of charges stemming from his alleged actions between Oct. 2022 and May 2023. The charges include attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, criminal threat, and multiple counts of aggravated intimidation and stalking.
According to the official court documents, Westcott is allegedly attempted to intentionally and premeditatedly kill a local woman between Oct. 1 - 31, 2022.
During the same time frame, Westcott is accused of unlawfully and feloniously taking or confining the woman by force, threat, or deception, with the intention of inflicting bodily injury or terrorizing her. Bodily harm was allegedly inflicted upon the victim.
He also faces two counts of aggravated battery for unlawfully causing great bodily harm or disfigurement to the woman.
Westcost also faces charges of Aggravated Intimidation of a Witness/Victim and Stalking.
Between May 14, 2023, and May 16, 2023, he is accused of unlawfully preventing, dissuading, or attempting to prevent or dissuade another person from testifying against him. The charges also include allegations of violating protective orders by engaging in acts constituting a course of conduct that caused a reasonable person to fear for their safety.
Westcott will next appear in Lyon County District Court at 1:15 p.m. Nov. 9, in Judge Laura Miser’s courtroom. He is currently out on a $150,000 bond.
