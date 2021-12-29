Dynamic Discs will introduce two new major player signings next week, in what the company is calling "two of the biggest contracts in disc golf history."
The announcements will be made at 10 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, with a press conference to follow at noon Tuesday, Jan. 4.
According to a written release, the first disc golfer is an FPO player with multiple elite-series titles. Her signing will be officially announced at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 3.
The second disc golfer is an MPO player with multiple elite-series titles. He will be announced at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Both players will be available to answer questions during Tuesday's press conference.
Both players are signing multi-year contracts that are two of the larger deals in disc golf history.
The press conference will be streamed live for the public to watch on YouTube at https://youtube.com/dynamicdiscs.
Check out @DynamicDiscs on Facebook and Instagram, or on YouTube at https://youtube.com/dynamicdiscs for more information.
