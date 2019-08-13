Kicks4Kids
Grace United Methodist Church is once again giving away shoes to Emporia children. If families are having to choose between the electric bill and buying shoes or food and shoes, school counselors will make sure they get new shoes within the first couple weeks of school.
Lyon County Republican Women meet
The Lyon County Republican Woman will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday in the large meeting room at Emporia Public Library. Rita Noll will be speaking about being a Republican. All Republican women are invited to attend. Please bring items for SOS.
For information, call 620-487-4052.
St. Catherine’s food sales
St. Catherine’s Church will be having its summer food sale today through Aug. 16 at 205 S. Lawrence St. Sales will start at 5 p.m. until food sells out each night.
The menu includes their famous tacos, burritos, tostadas, tamales and nachos. Drinks will be available for purchase and seating will be available.
Clothing giveaway
Embrace Church will hold its next clothing giveaway from 1 - 4 p.m. Aug. 24 at 7 E. Fourth Ave.
The church has new and gently used clothes and shoes for men, women, and kids of all ages. Everything is completely free.
Just show up, grab a bag and whatever fits in the bag is yours.
Volunteers Needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is looking for volunteers. Those interested in opportunities available can contact Volunteer Coordinator Deborah Storrer at the hospital.
Call 343-6800, ext. 2525 or visit www.newmanrh.org/auxiliary.
USD 252 Honor Flight Lunch
Southern Lyon County USD 252 will host a spaghetti lunch to benefit the Honor Flight program from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Aug. 25 in the big community center in Hartford.
The menu includes spaghetti, garlic bread, green beans, dessert and tea or water. A freewill donation will be accepted.
Dog House Build
The Humane Society of the Flint Hills is accepting applications from residents in Emporia and the surrounding area who may need a shelter for their outdoor dogs.
The Humane Society does this try and help low/fixed income individuals and families in our community provide shelter for their outdoor pets. If you or someone you know is in need of one of these shelters or if you would like to make a donation to help purchase materials for the event contact the Executive Director at 342-4477.
Ice Cream Social
Neosho Rapids Methodist Women will hold their August Ice Cream Social at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Community Building. They are taking a free will offering to help with the church’s air conditioning expense. There will be homemade ice cream, pies and cakes. There will also be sandwiches and iced tea. There will be a bake table with baked goods and fresh vegetables for sale. The bazaar quilt will be on display.
USD 252 board meets
The USD 252 Southern Lyon County Board of Education meets 7 p.m. Wednesday at 100 Commercial St., Hartford.
Items on the agenda include a public hearing on the budget at 7:30 p.m.
