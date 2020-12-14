In 1891, Salvation Army Captain Joseph McFee came up with the idea of the red kettle fundraiser to help feed the hungry during the holiday season in San Francisco. Six years later, the fundraiser idea spread across the country. Now, the need is greater this year as 2020 comes to an end.
“[The fundraiser] is so extremely vital,” said Salvation Army of Lyon County Captain Deb Thompson. “We have [seen] so many new people come in through our doors who we now have in our system, who we have never seen before who are just needing to get by because somehow they have been affected by COVID one way or another. We have seen several people come back that we have not seen in several years, as most likely due to COVID as well.”
The money raised in the red kettles goes to help those in need, whether it is clothing, food or financial help. Bellringers and red kettles can be seen at: Bluestem, Dillons, Goods Cash Saver, Hobby Lobby, Reebles Country Mart and Walmart. Their goal is to reach $50,000 by Christmas Eve.
“As of this morning, we have raised a little over $20,000,” she said. “So, we are at 40% of our goal. We are a little behind, it would be good to be at 50% right now. I think we will still be able to make it.”
Due to the ongoing novel coronavirus, online options are available to help donate.
“People can give online through their credit card without even leaving their house,” Thompson said. “We also have a QR code that is specifically for Lyon County, Kansas so the money comes straight to us and we also have ApplePay as well so the money goes directly toward us.”
She said that the options are a great way to combat COVID while still protecting individuals, friends and family if anyone is having to quarantine or isolate.
However, Thompson said that volunteers are desperately needed for the red kettles, “volunteers are so very much needed. There is a huge difference between a kettle that is manned and one that is unmanned when it comes to money that comes in.”
The difference is about $200 in a red kettle with a bellringer versus one without a volunteer.
“We have lost a lot of volunteers due to multiple reasons and it all comes down to COVID,” she said. “Some of them may be quarantined, may be in isolation or we have also had a lot of people who have had to do mandated overtime at their job. So, that is taking them away from volunteering as well. We have lost a lot of volunteers this year.”
There are two ways to apply to volunteer. Residents can call the office at 620-342-3093 and ask for Thompson or visit registertoring.com" target="_blank">registertoring.com and choose a location and time. All Thompson asks is for a two hour commitment from volunteers to help out.
“Thank you to our volunteers … have already helped us out during the Christmas season, those who are still going to, I just want to say thank you,” she said. “They are an absolute asset to us and we would not be able to do what we do without them. I hope we are still able to continue to serve.”
Donate some money or excess change at one of the red kettle fundraiser sites or donate virtually. Visit registertoring.com to help volunteer with the Salvation Army during a time of need.
