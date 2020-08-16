Mothers and sons turned out to the Emporia Granada Theatre, Sunday evening, for the theater’s Mother/Son Dinner and Movie Date night.
The sold-out event was not exclusive to mothers and sons — fathers and daughters were also welcome to attend — the evening consisted of a showing of “The Sandlot” and a three-course chili dog dinner. A professional photographer was also there to take photos of families.
“We had a Father/Daughter event and it was quite a success,” said Rebeca Herrera, Executive Director of the Granada Theatre. “We had a lot of moms reach out to see if we could do something for them. It’s just something for the community to bring some happiness because of the whole pandemic going on. We wanted to do something special for them.”
The Father/Daughter Movie Date event, held last month, included a showing of “Lady and the Tramp” and a spaghetti dinner. Both events practiced safe COVID-19 protocols with enough room for social distancing.
Hillary Mollohan and her son Rhett, 10, were at the Granada Theatre to enjoy some quality time together.
“We don’t hardly get a lot of time, me and him, because I have four kids,” Mollohan said. “I thought it would be nice to just [come out] and he likes this movie.”
Rhett is a middle child and he was excited to have bonding time with his mother while watching a movie he enjoys.
“It’s really cool they’re doing something like this, especially now it’s hard to get out and do anything,” she said.
More mothers and sons began showing up near the movie’s premiere time.
Marcy Shirk brought her two sons, Charlie and Linus, for a mother/son date. Charlie and Linus were excited to watch “The Sandlot” for the first time, but Linus was familiar with the s’mores scene.
“I like to try to take my kids on date nights,” Shirk said. “And this is a good excuse to come to the Granada and do something a little different than what we normally do, something outside of going to get ice cream.”
Linus was especially excited for the chili dog dinner, because it is the cartoon character Sonic the Hedgehog’s favorite food.
“We’re just really glad that Emporia is opening, slowly, but still opening and giving us opportunities to support businesses and be out and be in our community again. We really missed that,” she said.
The Granada’s next event is a Night of Worship, set for 7 p.m. Aug. 28. Check out the theatre’s website at www.emporiagranada.com or follow its Facebook page @emporiagranadatheatre to stay up-to-date with events.
