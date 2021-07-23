Lyon County Public Health Emergency Preparedness Director Jennifer Millbern said the county is seeing a “sharp increase” in the amount of cases that have tested positive for the delta variant. This variant is showing to be far more contagious than the original COVID-19 virus.
“The delta variant has a naturally occurring mutation in it that makes it more contagious and so it’s spreading more easily than the original COVID-19 virus did,” she said. “Studies are showing that the delta variant is two times as contagious as the original strain of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, so that increase in transmissibility is just really setting the stage for this variant to causing increase in infections.”
Millbern said what they are seeing locally is more people getting sick when they are exposed to the virus. Overwhelmingly, unvaccinated individuals represent those who are catching and spreading the virus although there will always be breakthrough cases. And vaccinated individuals who do contract the virus end up with much more mild symptoms.
“Fortunately our authorized vaccines are very effective against the variants that we’re seeing,” she said, noting that upwards of 99% of the hospitalizations right now are unvaccinated individuals. “I think that really shows you that, even though we know breakthrough cases are going to happen — individuals that are fully vaccinated can still potentially get COVID-19 — we know that it’s at a lower rate and that the course of illness is less severe.”
On Friday, the health department reported three new positives and 12 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 27. Millbern said it wasn’t immediately possible to identify a patient’s vaccination status based on the investigation process that follows a positive test which can take a couple of days once a positive test gets loaded into a statewide database by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and a local health department is notified.
“Once that positive case is identified with a test, we use disease investigation and then that means calling that individuals, getting their information on if they’ve been vaccinated or not vaccinated and going through when they became symptomatic to determine who were their contacts?” Millbern said.
Knowing that information can take a few days to gather, Millbern said, the best way to protect yourself and the community was to get vaccinated if you can and haven’t already and practice mitigation strategies that have been around since the onset of the pandemic.
“People that are eligible to receive the vaccine need to, but if that’s not possible, there are other mitigation strategies,” she said. “Before we had vaccines we used those mitigation strategies, so we know those to be social distancing, mask wearing, increased hygiene and really being aware to stay home when you are ill so you don’t have a chance of spreading illness to somebody else. ... But right now, the No. 1 way to prevent contracting COVID-19 and then potentially having severe disease that can cause hospitalization or death is to get vaccinated.”
Vaccinations are free and there is currently no shortage; you can go to the health provider of your choosing and get an appointment if you are age 12 and older. Vaccines for children ages 11 and under are not yet available but Millbern said it’s possible those will be available later this year.
To find a vaccine near you, visit www.vaccines.gov.
(5) comments
Those who funded and those who actively researched gain of function, a.k.a. weaponizing the virus, should be prosecuted.
So you've officially pivoted from the virus is fake to the virus is a weapon? Lol...
Going from 52 to 27 active cases is quite the rise.
This variant is both more contagious and more deadly than the original, 99. The number of active cases is much less relevant than the health departments expectation that we're just seeing the start of this variant. Anyone who has not yet vaccinated should do so now. Then distance and mask.
That's what I was thinking anon. This reporter tends to sensationalize every story she writes about Covid. Ridiculous reporting and not factual as all.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.