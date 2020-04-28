Lyon County reported 16 positive test results and 9 additional recoveries for COVID-19 over the weekend, bringing the county’s total to 215 since local testing first began last month.
Overall, the county has recorded 215 cases via testing with another 2 presumptive positives. There are currently 163 active cases with two hospitalizations. There are now 52 recoveries on record.
Lyon County still has highest number of known COVID-19 infections in the immediate area. As of Tuesday, Coffey County had 48 positives, Wabaunsee County had 15, Osage County had 5, Morris County had 3, Greenwood County had 3 and Chase County reported 1.
Of the local cases, 140 individuals are identified as Hispanic, 64 are white/non-Hispanic and 10 are listed as "other." There are 114 men, 98 women and 3 unknown sexes.
The bulk of cases have fallen in the 50-59 age bracket with 61 reported cases overall. Patients ages 40-40 are the next highest affected at 44 cases, and there are 38 cases reported for individuals aged 60-69. Patients ages 30-39 make up 29 of the county's cases, while patients ages 20-29 make up 23.
The report came with the rollout of a new statewide website for COVID-19 resources. According to a written release sent by Gov. Laura Kelly's administration, the site, covid.ks.gov, "is a centralized place for Kansans seeking resources and up-to-date information, as the state responds to, and recovers from damage done by the COVID-19 pandemic. The site is ADA compliant, mobile optimized and will be available in Spanish."
“This comprehensive website will help Kansans connect with vital information as the state moves into reopening and recovery, and still offer guidance on ways to stay healthy and stop the spread of the virus,” Kelly said in a written release.
The site includes the Kansas Department of Health and Environment daily case rates, what to do if you experience COVID-19 symptoms, how to protect yourself and more updated information on state resources in place to help Kansans and information on local volunteer opportunities.
The KDHE site, kdheks.gov, will continue to be updated with COVID-19 related health information.
(2) comments
The newscasters talk about what other countries are doing about the situation, but I have never heard anything about the situation in Mexico. I wonder why that is. I can only think that the government down there doesn't let any information get out. I would be willing to bet that the epidemic is really bad down there.
There is roughly 15000 cases in Mexico at the moment.
