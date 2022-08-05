Bonnie Elaine Martin passed away on August 2, 2022 in Emporia, KS after a long battle with Parkinson’s. She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Martin who she was married to for 57 years. She leaves behind her children, Brenda Boyce married to Randy Boyce, Kelly Schorgl married to Francis (Dutch) Schorgl, Jeff Martin married to Carla Martin and her brother, Monte Pete Wheat married to Jane Wheat. She also leaves behind seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many close friends.
Bonnie was born and raised in Allen, KS, the daughter of Oatis Mont (Buster) and Eugenia Wheat. After being a part of the first graduating class of Northern Heights High School, she attended Emporia State University where she was a member of the Alpha Sigma Tau sorority. She met her husband, William “Bill” Martin at a high school rodeo where they were both “All Around Cowboy and Cowgirl,” for the state of Kansas.
After Bonnie married Bill, she spent her years raising her three children and later working at both Emporia State Bank and Navrat’s. Bill and Bonnie then chose to spend their summer months in Emporia and winter months in Florida. She loved golfing and received many accolades, including winning the Women’s Club Championship. She was lucky enough to score a hole in one! Bonnie enjoyed both playing and competing in golf. She loved making and eating sweet treats, playing games with her grandchildren, and going on fishing trips with a creek cookout.
When most recently asked what her greatest accomplishment was, she said with a smile, “Having and raising a family has been my greatest accomplishment”.
Funeral services will be 4:00 P.M. Saturday, August 6, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Pastor Karla Sheffy will be officiating. Interment will be in the Allen Cemetery in Allen, Kansas. The family received friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, August 5, 2022 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
