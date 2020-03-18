Flint Hills Technical College announced the total suspension of face-to-face classes, internships and clinicals until further notice in a written release sent by President Dean Hollenbeck Wednesday afternoon.
The statement read:
"FHTC faculty and staff have been hard at work to ensure our students can be successful during this unprecedented time. The latest updates to FHTC courses and events are below.
Effective immediately:
- All Flint Hills Technical College face-to-face classes, internships, and clinicals are suspended until further notice. This includes face-to-face classes taught at locations other than FHTC’s main campus.
- Online delivery of program courses will begin on Monday, March 23. Students will receive information from their instructors via email. Students, please check your FHTC email daily for updates.
- There is no change to FHTC online classes; they will continue as scheduled.
- All on campus activities, visits and events are canceled, including events held in the Trusler Foundation Conference Center until further notice. FHTC campuses are closed to the public unless prior arrangements have been made.
FHTC administration will continue to monitor all communications from the State and Federal levels and will announce program and campus updates regularly. Thank you to everyone for their continued patience.
Everyone be safe and take care,
Dr. Dean Hollenbeck"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.