Emporia State University Theatre presents “Ride the Cyclone” by Jacob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell. Performances are scheduled for June 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and June 25 at 2 p.m. in the Ronald Q. Frederickson Black Box Theatre, in Roosevelt Hall.
“Ride the Cyclone” is an electrifying musical experience that will leave you on the edge of your seat! Set in a small-town high school, this darkly comedic tale follows a group of misfit students who are chosen to compete in a local talent show. But when a tragic accident befalls them on a roller coaster ride, they find themselves trapped between life and death, forced to confront their deepest fears and desires. Featuring a thrilling score that blends rock, pop and musical theater, “Ride the Cyclone” is a show like no other. With unforgettable characters and a fast-paced, high-energy storyline, it’s a musical that will keep you engaged from start to finish. Whether you’re a die-hard theater fan or a newcomer to the genre, you won’t want to miss this unforgettable ride! So get your tickets now and prepare to experience the thrill of “Ride the Cyclone!”
“’Ride the Cyclone’ appeared on the theatre scene and received little critical attention in 2016. In 2020 I was listening to a pre-pandemic theatre podcast discussing the show, and not having heard of it I found the soundtrack, listened through it, and knew immediately we would produce it as part of ESU Summer Theatre. Then, in 2022, one of the numbers (‘The Ballad of Jane Doe’) blew up on Tik Tok, and suddenly the show was being picked up by everyone! While we no longer are able to say we are offering the ‘Kansas Premiere’ of the show, I can say we have stellar vocalists, and incredible production team, and I cannot wait for Emporia to experience the ride!” notes Pete Rydberg, director of the production.
Visit emporia.edu/tickets for reservations or email prydberg@emporia.edu with any questions. The show runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Tickets also be available at the Roosevelt Hall Box Office one hour before performance time. Adult themes and language.
The ensemble cast consists of Benjamin Ziek (Emporia State University) as The Amazing Karnak, Caitlyn Nelson (MidAmerica Nazarene University) as Ocean O’Connell Rosenberg, Bryson Kendall (MidAmerica Nazarene University) as Mischa Bachinski, Miclo Gonzales (Drake University) as Noel Gruber, Alex Knudsen (State Fair Community College) as Ricky Potts, Rachel Shaffer (Emporia State University) as Constance Blackwood, Lauren Daugherty (Metropolitan Community College) as Jane Doe and Hank Osterhout as Virgil the Rat.
The production team includes Pete Rydberg (Director), Cindy Severt (Choreographer), Penny Speedie (Music Director), Aubrey Wilson (Production Stage Manager), Lexie Vega (Assistant Stage Manager), Hannah Johnson (Assistant Stage Manager), Chris Lohkamp (Scenic Designer, Scene Shop Manager), Nic Wilson (Light & Projection Designer), Ryne Seals (Video Designer), Jenny Saxton (Costume Designer), Amanda Dura (Costume Shop Manager), Nicholas Thomas (Properties Coordinator), and Hank Osterhout (Sound Engineer).
The summer scene shop employees are Eddie Lee (Phoenix, Arizona), Ashley Hill (Overland Park), Logan Trask (Spring Hill), Hannah Johnson (Potwin), Lucas DeJesus (Emporia) and Abby Tyler.
The summer costume shop employees are Vaughn Lolley (Topeka), Evie Johnson, Abbiah Conrad (Mulvane) and Elizabeth Clapp.
Performances June 21, 22, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m., and June 25 at 2 p.m. in the Ronald Q. Frederickson Black Box Theatre in Roosevelt Hall, Emporia State University campus. Visit emporia.edu/tickets and scroll down to the “Ride the Cyclone” event for additional information and to order tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.