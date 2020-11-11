To help meet the unprecedented level of need this holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army of Lyon County are working together to make it even easier for people to help others this Christmas.
Building upon a 40-year relationship of supporting people in need during the holiday season, Walmart and The Salvation Army are bringing hope and joy to families through the expansion of programs like Angel Tree and Red Kettles, which will be out earlier, and, for the first time ever, round-up donations to The Salvation Army in-store and online.
The economic fallout of the ongoing health crisis has led to a new population of families and individuals facing unemployment and financial hardships that are expected to last through the holidays and well into the coming year. A recent study by Columbia University showed that nearly 8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since May.
In Lyon County, the Salvation Army served 205 families last year with Christmas assistance. If we see the same level of increased requests for service, that would mean 317 families need our help this holiday season.
“We are thankful for Walmart’s support this year,” said Major Deb Thompson. “We are so very grateful for their support, not only with Angel Tree and kettles as in years past, but also for the round-up program at the registers this year. Walmart is a real asset in helping us meet the increased need in our community due to the pandemic.”
Starting November 2, Walmart will offer customers the option to round up their purchases to the nearest dollar and donate the difference to The Salvation Army. Customers can do this in stores at manned cash registers, on Walmart.com or through the Walmart app. The option to donate will run through December 31.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettles and iconic bell ringers will be at participating Walmart stores even earlier this year, starting on Saturday, November 21. The Salvation Army is adopting nationally mandated safety protocols for physical kettles to help ensure the safety of bell ringers, donors and partners.
Salvation Army Angel Trees will also appear in participating Walmart stores, giving local shoppers the opportunity to select a child or children from the tree and to purchase or drop off gifts onsite.
Those who prefer to do their shopping online can visit salvationarmyusa.org/walmart-angel-tree to find their closest Angel Tree Registry, either in-store or online. Through the site, customers can shop for gifts and have them delivered directly to a local Salvation Army.
Celebrities like DJ Khaled have taken up the #RescueChristmas Challenge, encouraging others to adopt an angel from The Salvation Army Angel Tree program in their hometown.
Visit RescueChristmas.org to donate or learn more about how you can help The Salvation Army rescue Christmas this year. Every donation provides help and hope to the most vulnerable, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given. If you need services or know of someone in need, please visit SalArmyMoKan.org to find a location near you.
