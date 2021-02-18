The mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Friday, Feb. 19 will be rescheduled to Thursday, February 25. Due to the weather, the vaccine allotted to Lyon County has been delayed until next week.
This will not affect the primary dose clinic scheduled for today, Feb. 18.
Due to the adverse weather conditions that have affected the Midwest over the last week, the manufacturer can not guarantee the cold-chain of the vaccine if it is shipped. Given the potential that the vaccine might thaw and be rendered useless, they made the decision to delay the shipment until next week. This is a national distribution problem.
The Friday clinic is a second-dose clinic. Lyon County Public Health will be sending an email through our Acuity Scheduling software to everyone scheduled on Friday to inform them of their new appointment.
Their appointment will be at the same time on Thursday, Feb. 25. We are working with Newman Regional Health to call every patient to verify that they understand their appointment has been rescheduled. The delay will not affect the efficacy of the vaccine.
Next week, both of the clinics run by Lyon County Public Health will be second dose clinics. The 600 primary doses Lyon County is allotted will be distributed through Newman Regional Health. These doses will continue to be given to those 65 or older that have signed up on the Public Health waiting list and prioritized school district employees.
For more information, please visit our website or sign up to our notification list at publichealth.lyoncounty.org.
