Newman Regional Health and Lyon County Public Health announced Monday a partnership to test asymptomatic close contacts of COVID-19 positive individuals in outbreak situations.
According to a written release from the hospital, the expansion to testing capabilities is made possible with $105,000 in SPARK funds from the City of Emporia to cover costs associated with the increased testing.
The expanded testing is being offered now through Dec. 24.
“We recognize the importance of communication and collaboration and look forward to partnering with Lyon County Public Health in this endeavor,” said Dr. Alana Longwell, Chief Medical Officer for Newman Regional Health. “We appreciate partnerships like this as we all work together to ensure public safety and the well-being of our community.”
To date, the county has reported 1,106 cases of COVID-19 including eight new positives reported Tuesday afternoon, bringing the number of active cases to 53. Six new recoveries were also reported, bringing that number to 1,016. There have been 36 deaths, with four more death certificates pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
“Testing is an essential tool in the fight against COVID-19,” Jennifer Millbern, Lyon County Public Health emergency preparedness director, added. “This partnership allows us to quickly identify cases from close contact exposures and break the chain of transmission of the virus.”
In accordance with CDC recommendations, Lyon County Public Health’s disease investigation and contact tracing will identify situations that have the potential to turn into an outbreak. Public Health, in collaboration with Newman Regional Health, will request that close contacts in these situations be tested on or after day 5 after the exposure occurred. Individuals will be contacted by a Newman Regional Health representative to schedule a time for testing on or after day 5 of exposure. Public Health will notify those being tested with their result within 24-48 hours along with any required next steps.
Currently, there is one cluster in the county related to colleges and universities. There are three active cases and have been 62 cases total.
Ester Knobloch, Infection Preventionist for Newman Regional Health, said those in close contact with a confirmed COVID-19 positive individual about the importance of remaining in quarantine regardless of the test result.
“A negative test will not release a person from quarantine," Knobloch said. "They must remain in quarantine and take safety measures for the full 14 days. It is possible for a person to become sick after the test was collected.”
