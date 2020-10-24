The monthly meeting of the Riverside 4-H Club was held on 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Miller United Methodist Church. The meeting was called to order by club president Mason Gibson. Cade Miller led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge. Roll call was “What’s the most expensive thing you’ve ever broken?” Fourteen members and two leaders were present. The reports of officers were given. Club leader, Mandy Gibson announced that the Achievement Program would be on November 1st at 3 p.m. There will be officer training following the program. She also reminded everyone to re-enroll in 4-H for the new year. Club leader, Michelle Pringle asked for volunteers to work the volleyball concession stands. The club voted that we have 4-H Sunday on Nov. 15. The pumpkin bread meeting will be 9 a.m. Nov. 14. The club voted to pay the church rental for the new 4-H year. We also decided to shop for three kids from the Angel Tree. Taylor Pringle gave a project talk on her trip to the state fair. Sarah Beth Pringle, Raegan Sattler, and Rachael Coppock gave a talk on serving at the wedding reception. The club voted on t-shirt designs for a new club shirt and it was decided to print them on white shirts and tie-dye them. Rebekah Reed led us in playing “Simon Says” for recreation. The meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be on Nov. 11.
Joanna Miller, Club Reporter
