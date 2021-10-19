Neighboring Chase County schools, which do not require masks, recently announced they will be “starting to do some remote learning again.” This prompted me to wonder: will Emporians have to return to remote learning again? I hope not.
As an Emporia teacher for 16 years and a mother of two USD 253 students, I can confidently say that no one wants to return to remote or even hybrid learning again. Everyone wants kids in schools: parents, teachers, community members and kids themselves. Studies abound proving the benefits of in-person learning. Quarantined kids are not reaping the rewards of being in class with their peers and teachers. So I ask: Why, then, would anyone jeopardize our kids’ ability to attend school in person?
Some claim that masking could be discontinued in Emporia schools since we are experiencing such success in mitigating COVID-19; they are right. USD 253 is keeping kids in school with universal masking. Evidence of the success of masking is on the district’s website. In the first week of October, only 19 student cases were reported. So I ask: Do we discontinue successful practices because they have been successful?
Some claim that masks are mandated based on some people’s opinions; they are right. Those opinions belong to scientists and medical professionals who are experts. Since both the “CDC and KDHE recommend universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors...to K-12 schools,” we wisely listen to their opinions. So I ask: Should we disregard these experts’ opinions in favor of the opinions of others who may be less informed, educated, or unbiased?
Before we consider changing our successful mitigation strategies in Emporia schools, we need to consider many questions. Most importantly, I ask: Are we ready to jeopardize Emporia kids’ in-person learning?
Ashlie Thomas,
Emporia
