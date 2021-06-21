Both American Legion Post 5 baseball teams were both in action over the weekend, with the seniors posting a 2-2 record and the juniors going 1-3.
Seniors
Chase County 7, Emporia 5
A late inning rally came up just short for Post 5 as it fell to Chase County 7-5 on Friday afternoon.
Emporia trailed 7-0 after five complete innings but scored three in the top of the sixth to erase a solid chunk of that deficit. It scored two more in the top of the seventh and brought the tying run to the plate before Chase County slammed the door with a strikeout to end the game.
Aaron Ross, Bobby Trujillo and Cade Kohlmeier all led the way with two-hit games while Cam Geitz, Vance Kinsey and Logan Thomas all had one apiece.
Kohlmeier started on the mound and pitched three innings, allowing five runs (zero earned) on four hits with no walks and six strikeouts. Chance Gilpin threw the final three innings and gave up two runs on two hits.
Ottawa 9, Emporia 7
Post 5 dropped a back-and-forth affair with Ottawa in its second game on Friday.
It jumped ahead with a run in the bottom of the first before losing that lead when Ottawa scored three in the top of the second. However, Emporia responded in the bottom of the frame, plating five runs to double-up Ottawa at 6-3.
Not to be outdone, Ottawa scored four in the top of the fourth to pull in front again, but Post 5 tied the game at 7-7 with a run in the bottom of the fifth. However, Ottawa claimed the final two runs of the game for the 9-7 win.
Neither team hit particularly well, but were bailed out by fielding errors and free bases. Emporia had just two hits and was assisted by six Ottawa errors and six walks. Ottawa, meanwhile, collected four hits and benefited from three Post 5 errors and eight walks.
Geitz and Kinsey had the two hits for Emporia.
Kinsey was also the starting pitcher and went five innings, allowing nine runs (four earned) on four hits and eight walks with one strikeout. Quinn Dold threw an inning and gave up nothing while earning a strikeout.
Emporia 15, Chase County 0
Post 5 apparently had a good night’s sleep as it came back on Saturday morning and blanked Chase County 15-0 in just three innings.
It scored four in the first, six in the second and five in the third, using seven hits, eight walks, four hit-by-pitches and three Chase County fielding errors to do so.
Meanwhile, Emporia’s starting pitcher Drew Hess gave up no runs on just two hits and two walks while striking out three. His defense did not commit an error in the game.
Geitz had two hits while Kohlmeier, Kinsey, Hess, Gilpin and Bobby Trujillo each had one.
Ross, Trujillo, Geitz and Gilpin all had two RBIs apiece. Kohlmeier, Kinsey and Hunter Redeker each contributed another.
Emporia 14, Ottawa 5
Post 5 continued its momentum from Saturday morning into the afternoon as it blasted Ottawa 14-5.
Emporia trailed 1-0 through four complete innings before scoring four in the top of the fifth, five in the sixth and another five in the seventh. Ottawa scored two each in the bottom of the sixth and seventh but was unable to equal Post 5’s sudden offensive firepower.
Geitz was a perfect 4-for-4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored. Kinsey was 3-for-5 with five RBIs and Kohlmeier and Hess were 2-for-4. Thomas and Camden Kirmer both had a hit as well.
In addition to an excellent day at the plate, Geitz also pitched 6 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits and four walks with five strikeouts. Redeker came in to record the final out.
The seniors will return to action at Andover at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Juniors
McPherson 11, Emporia 0
The weekend got off to a rough start for the Post 5 juniors, as it fell 11-0 to McPherson on Friday morning.
The team struggled offensively throughout the game, gathering just five hits total. Meanwhile, McPherson had 13 hits and took advantage of three Emporia fielding errors.
Derrick Morris pitched a complete game for Post 5, allowing 11 runs (10 earned) on 13 hits and one walk with four strikeouts.
Morris, Aiden Skiles, Hayden Knuth, Quinn Dold and Owen Ruge each had a hit in the game.
Emporia 20, Liberal 15
Post 5 bounced back with a 20-15 win over Liberal late Friday morning in a game with wild offensive innings from both sides.
It all started when Emporia nearly batted around twice in the top of the first, scoring 13 runs in that frame to set the tone for the game.
After Liberal scored one in the bottom of the first, Emporia plated five more in the top of the second to take an 18-1 lead.
However, Liberal exploded for eight second-inning runs to significantly reduce its deficit. It was unable to catch up, though, and Post 5 outlasted Liberal 20-15 for its only win of the weekend.
Jaxon Dial went 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI. Dold had two hits and three RBIs and Morris had two hits and two RBIs. Skiles, Madden Seidl and Landon Wohletz all had a hit apiece as well.
Andrew Ruxton, Owen Ruge an Telo Trujillo all pitched in the game.
Wichita Saints 20, Emporia 1
The Wichita Saints blasted Post 5 20-1 on Saturday morning. No statistics were available from this game.
Wellington 17, Emporia 7
The Post 5 juniors capped off their weekend with a 17-7 loss to Wellington Saturday afternoon. No statistics were available from this game.
The juniors will play next at the Salina Hawks at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
